Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.28.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.51. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last three months.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.