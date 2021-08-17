Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 100.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 77.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 304,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 132,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

