Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Vroom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

