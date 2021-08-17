TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.

TTEC stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,237. TTEC has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

