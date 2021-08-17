Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$13.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.11. The company has a market cap of C$20.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.68. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

