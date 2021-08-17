Ultra Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $187.81 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,895.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.01443664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00351910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00126424 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 154.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002316 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

