Ultragate (ULG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $166.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $38,298.31 and approximately $166.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021725 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,909,489 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

