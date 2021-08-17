Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

