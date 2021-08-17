Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.