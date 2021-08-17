Umbrella Network (UMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $790,936.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $790,936.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00052681 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

