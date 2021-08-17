Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.16 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $11.16 million and $1.36 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00055183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.50 or 1.00255653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00915706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.80 or 0.06963454 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,970,521 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

