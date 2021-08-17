Unigestion Holding SA Has $491,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $294.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

