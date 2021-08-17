Unigestion Holding SA Has $820,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

