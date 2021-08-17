Unigestion Holding SA Invests $690,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 149,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

