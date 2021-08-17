Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $440.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

