Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE UL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,225. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

