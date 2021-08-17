Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $225.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.