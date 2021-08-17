United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.33. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

