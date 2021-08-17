United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $833.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.06.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 170.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

