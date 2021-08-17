UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.75 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1.30 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00918822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00163032 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

