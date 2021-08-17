UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.04. UP Fintech shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 51,904 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.