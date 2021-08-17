UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:UPH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 9,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,741. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40.

In other news, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Miotto bought 417,500 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

