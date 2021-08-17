Uquid Coin Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $177.89 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $17.79 or 0.00039745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00834884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00046711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00100600 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

