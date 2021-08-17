US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DT Midstream in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE:DTM opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

