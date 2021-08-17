USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 908 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,590,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,485,000 after acquiring an additional 254,436 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

COP opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

