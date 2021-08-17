UTU Protocol (UTU) Market Cap Reaches $4.27 Million

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $4.27 million and $71,344.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00840763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00046944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100381 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

