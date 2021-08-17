UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $9.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 124,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Analysts predict that UWM will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

