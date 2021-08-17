UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UWMC. Argus began coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

