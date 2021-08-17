V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $60.48 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

