V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 52 week low of $60.48 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.