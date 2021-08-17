Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Vaccitech in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

VACC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,218,000.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.