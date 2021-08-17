Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $33,712,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Vale by 129.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of VALE opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.