Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Get Valneva alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Valneva will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.