Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading Down 0.4%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $19,166,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $967,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,904,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.