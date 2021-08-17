Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $160,565.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.