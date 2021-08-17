Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $389.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.94. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

