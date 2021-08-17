VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,975 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 1,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,213. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48.

