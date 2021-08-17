Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.