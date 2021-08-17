Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 191,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.