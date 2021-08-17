Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $159.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.