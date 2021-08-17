Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.81. 466,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

