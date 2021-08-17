Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONV opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $71.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,704 shares in the last quarter.

