Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Decreased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 381,695 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

