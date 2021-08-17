Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
