Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,482.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.