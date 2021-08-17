Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) vs. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head to Head Review

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Varonis Systems and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 1 16 0 2.94 LivePerson 0 2 9 0 2.82

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $66.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.77%. LivePerson has a consensus target price of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.88% -25.90% -10.98% LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and LivePerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 20.87 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -67.20 LivePerson $366.62 million 11.47 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -52.43

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

