Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

