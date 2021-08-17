Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
