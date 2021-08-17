Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $522.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 712,045 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vasta Platform by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 166.8% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 528,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

