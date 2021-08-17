Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $522.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 712,045 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vasta Platform by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 166.8% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 528,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.