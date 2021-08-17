Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 140.6% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

