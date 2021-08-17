Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,532,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VACQ opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61. Vector Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

