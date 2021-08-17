Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

NYSE:VEC opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

